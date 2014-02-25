Feb 25 Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Chief Executive Officer Bill Doyle said on Tuesday it was "logical" to expect potash rivals Uralkali OAO of Russia and Belaruskali to reunite at some point.

Doyle, speaking at the BMO Capital Markets Global Metals & Mining conference in Hollywood, Florida, said it was unclear when the two potash traders would get back together. Uralkali quit the Belarusian Potash Co in July 2013.