Dec 9 A Canadian court has fined fertilizer
producer Potash Corp of Saskatchewan after falling
earth killed a worker in its Cory, Saskatchewan, potash mine.
Saskatchewan provincial court in Saskatoon on Wednesday
fined the company C$280,000 ($206,000) for violating health and
safety laws - namely failure to control movement of geological
strata - after worker Jason Shulist was killed in February 2014.
Strata are layers of rock or soil.
Potash Corp spokesman Randy Burton said the company has
taken several steps to prevent a recurrence, including drilling
bolts into the ceiling as precautions more often than in the
past. The company is also developing ground-penetrating radar to
help crews predict any problems.
Potash Corp was also fined last October for a 2012 fatality,
when a machine used to move ore to conveyor belts backed over a
worker.
($1 = 1.3579 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by
Matthew Lewis)