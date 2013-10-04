Oct 4 Shares of sandwich chain Potbelly Corp
more than doubled in their debut on Friday, valuing the
seller of toasted sandwiches, salads, shakes and cookies at
about $862 million.
The restaurant chain, whose largest shareholder is Starbucks
Corp Chief Executive Howard Schultz, raised about $105
million after pricing its offering of 7.5 million shares at $14
per share, just above its expected price range.
The shares traded on Friday as high as $31.98.
Potbelly's 295 outlets are mostly concentrated in the
Midwest, although it is also a popular fast meal in Washington
D.C., where it has a cluster of outlets within a few blocks of
the White House.