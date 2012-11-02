METALS-Copper steadies as U.S. dollar slips
SYDNEY, Feb 22 Copper steadied in early trading on Wednesday, after slipping overnight, as a weaker U.S. dollar limited profit taking.
NEW YORK Nov 2 Potbelly Sandwich Shop, a restaurant chain that sells submarine sandwiches and shakes, has hired bankers for a potential initial public offering next year, according to people familiar with the matter.
Potbelly, whose backers include Starbucks Corp founder Howard Schultz and private equity firm American Securities, has selected Goldman Sachs Group and Bank of America to lead its planned IPO, two of the people said.
The Chicago-based chain, known for its vintage decor and live music, has over 260 shops around the United States, according to its website. In 2011, the chain expanded internationally by opening in Dubai.
The people asked not to be named becauue the discussions are not public. Potbelly could not be immediately reached for comment. Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and American Securities declined to comment.
Founded in 1977 by its chairman, Bryant Keil, Potbelly has roughly $250 million in revenue, one of the people said.
Feb 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 22 Gold held firm on Wednesday after falling as much as 1 percent the session before, with investors waiting for minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting for clues on the timing of interest rate hikes. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was steady at $1,236 per ounce at 0054 GMT, while U.S. gold futures fell 0.1 percent to $1,237. * Data showed the U.S. Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) was at 53.9 in February, down from 55.6 in January and expe