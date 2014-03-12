UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 12 Poundland Ltd : * Initial public offering - announcement of offer price * Market capitalisation of the company will be 750 million pounds * To raise gross proceeds of 375 million pounds assuming no exercise of the
over-allotment option * Warburg Pincus funds will own 37.9 percent of the company * Source text
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources