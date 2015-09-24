(Adds detail, broker comment)
LONDON, Sept 24 British single price retailer
Poundland on Thursday launched a 50 million pound
($76.3 million) share placement to fund its purchase of smaller
rival 99p Stores and cautioned that first-half profit would fall
short of last year's level.
The 55 million pound acquisition of the 251-store 99p
Stores, announced in February, was cleared by Britain's
competition regulator last week and Poundland expects to
complete the acquisition on Sept. 28.
Shares in Poundland, which listed at 300 pence in March last
year, fell up to 5.9 percent after the company also warned that
"indications are that 99p Stores' financial position has
weakened somewhat since our original due diligence".
Poundland said this finding did not impact the strategic
rationale for the deal, nor its plans or the potential synergies
it has identified.
After the deal completes Poundland plans to support 99p
Stores during the most important trading quarter from Halloween
through to Christmas, after which it will focus on converting
the stores to the Poundland formula.
Poundland said it expects group profit before tax for the
year to end-March 2016 for the core business to be in line with
the market consensus, which is 46.5 million pounds according to
Reuters data.
However, it expects pretax profit for the first half of the
year to be lower than the 12.6 million pounds made in the first
half of 2014-15, reflecting the cost of opening 55 stores
compared with 34 in the same period last year.
In June, Poundland had flagged tough comparative trading
numbers in the first half, the impact of the euro and softer
sales comparables in the second half.
House broker Shore Capital expects first-half profit of 9
million pounds.
Stripping out the impact of currency changes, sales for the
14 weeks to Sept. 20, the bulk of Poundland's fiscal second
quarter, were up 6.6 percent.
However, sales at stores open more than a year for the 25
weeks to Sept. 20 fell 2.9 percent.
Poundland said JP Morgan has been appointed sole bookrunner
for the share placing, with Shore Capital as co-lead manager.
Shares in Poundland were down 14.3 pence at 295 pence at
0752 GMT, valuing the business at 744 million pounds.
($1 = 0.6551 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Paul Sandle and David
Clarke)