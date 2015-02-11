Feb 11 Poundland Group Plc

* Warburg Pincus completes partial sale of Poundland ordinary shares

* Following strong demand, Warburg Pincus decided to increase size of offering to 35 million Poundland ordinary shares

* Shares have been placed at a price of 405 pence per share, raising gross proceeds of approximately £142 million

* Warburg pincus now holds approximately 41 million ordinary shares of Poundland, representing approximately 16.4% of its equity