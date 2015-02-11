BRIEF-Noble Group says Franklin Resources ceases to be a substantial shareholder
* Says Franklin Resources Inc. is ceasing to be a substantial shareholder/unitholder
Feb 11 Poundland Group Plc
* Warburg Pincus completes partial sale of Poundland ordinary shares
* Following strong demand, Warburg Pincus decided to increase size of offering to 35 million Poundland ordinary shares
* Shares have been placed at a price of 405 pence per share, raising gross proceeds of approximately £142 million
* Warburg pincus now holds approximately 41 million ordinary shares of Poundland, representing approximately 16.4% of its equity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG, April 4 Moody's said on Tuesday it will not issue a sovereign credit rating decision on South Africa this Friday, as previously planned, but will do so after a review that could take 30 to 90 days.