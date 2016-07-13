JOHANNESBURG, July 13 South Africa's Steinhoff has reached an agreement to buy Britain's Poundland for 597 million pound ($793 million)in cash, the retailers said in on Wednesday.

"The Poundland Board believes that Steinhoff's all-cash offer presents Poundland shareholders with an opportunity to realise their shareholding at a certain and attractive price," Chairman of Poundland Darren Shapland said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7525 pounds) (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Ed Stoddard)