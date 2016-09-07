LONDON, Sept 7 Shareholders in British single price retailer Poundland on Wednesday approved a 610 million pounds ($815 million) takeover by South African retailer Steinhoff.

The proposed transaction, recommended by Poundland's board last month, was backed by its investors at both a Court Meeting and a General Meeting at the retailer's head office in Willenhall, central England.

The transaction is scheduled to complete on Sept. 16.

The deal's approval follows the involvement of activist U.S. hedge fund Elliott Capital which held almost 25 percent of Poundland ahead of the vote.

($1 = 0.7481 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)