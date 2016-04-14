LONDON, April 14 British discount retailer
Poundland said it was on track to broadly meet market
expectations for full-year profit, even after a tough second
half during which underlying sales fell 4.9 percent.
The company, which sells everything from washing detergent
to boxes of chocolates and packs of batteries, said the
consensus forecast for its full-year profit stood at 38.7
million pounds ($54.7 million).
The company acquired its rival 99p Stores last year and said
trading had been hit during the period by a programme to convert
the shops to its own brand, a process which Poundland said it
had accelerated and would complete ahead of its plan.
($1 = 0.7078 pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by David Clarke)