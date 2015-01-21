(Removes repetition of "last week" in second paragraph)

* Third quarter sales up 10 pct on constant currency basis

* CEO Jim McCarthy says not candidate for Morrisons CEO job

LONDON, Jan 21 Poundland, Europe's largest single-price discount retailer, said on Wednesday it was on track to meet profit expectations for the 2014-15 year, despite slower sales growth over the Christmas quarter.

Poundland CEO Jim McCarthy, a former Sainsbury's executive, said he was not a candidate for the top job at Morrisons, following Dalton Philips' sacking from Britain's fourth largest supermarket group last week.

"I love Poundland, we have a job to do here and I'm going to keep on doing it," he told Reuters.

Poundland, which listed in March, said its sales rose 10.2 percent on a constant currency basis in the 13 weeks to Dec. 28, its fiscal third quarter. On an actual currency basis sales were 328 million pounds ($497 million), up 9.8 percent.

Poundland, which trades from 534 UK stores, 39 in Ireland under the Dealz fascia, and is running a five-store trial in Spain, said sales at stores open over a year were positive but did not give a figure.

With recession-era shopping habits entrenched, discount retailers, both in general merchandise and food, are taking sales from Britain's "big four" supermarkets.

While Poundland had a successful Christmas, its growth did slow from the 15 percent reported for its first half. It attributed this to the timing of new store openings.

Shares in Poundland, which floated at 300 pence and have risen 10 percent over the last three months in anticipation of a good Christmas, were down four percent at 348 pence at 1225 GMT, valuing the business at about 860 million pounds.

"Its competitors are also expanding, which will make the sector, which is driven on achieving high volume sales, much more challenging over the next couple of years," said retail researcher Conlumino.

CEO McCarthy said festive highlights included the sale of 50 million chocolate items, 1.5 million advent calendars and 600,000 boxes of crackers, all at the price point of 1 pound.

In its 2014-15 year so far Poundland has opened a net 45 stores in the UK and Ireland. It plans a net 60 over the full year and the same next year.

Analysts are on average forecasting a pretax profit for 2014-15 of 44 million pounds. ($1 = 0.6612 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Neil Maidment and Keith Weir)