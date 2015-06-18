LONDON, June 18 British discount retailer Poundland met forecasts with a 19 percent rise in annual profit, though the firm cautioned that it expects the first half to be subdued after its sales growth slowed in its new financial year.

The firm, which sells all its products at the single price point of 1 pound from about 550 UK stores, said on Thursday it made an underlying pretax profit of 43.7 million pounds ($69.1 million) in the year to March 29.

That was in line with analysts' average forecast of 43.6 million pounds and up from 36.8 million pounds made in the 2013-14 year.

Poundland said sales for the 11 weeks ended June 14 grew 4.1 percent.

That compares to sales growth of 7.1 percent in the fourth quarter of the firm's 2014-15 year and growth of 10.2 percent in its third quarter.

Poundland said it expected the seasonally less important first half to be relatively subdued, reflecting tough comparative numbers and the weak euro. It said the outlook for the second half was better. ($1 = 0.6326 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)