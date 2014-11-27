LONDON Nov 27 Poundland, the British
single price discount retailer that listed on the London Stock
Exchange in March, posted a 34 percent rise in first-half profit
and said it will pay a maiden dividend to investors.
Discounters are growing in popularity in Britain even though
the economy has improved, as habits formed in the downturn
stick. Discount grocers Aldi and Lidl
grew sales by 25.5 percent and 16.8 percent over the last three
months, according to data published last week.
Poundland said on Thursday that while its full-year outcome
was inevitably dependent on its Christmas performance it was
confident of further progress in the balance of the year.
The firm, which sells all its products at the single price
of 1 pound, made a profit before tax and one off items of 12.6
million pounds ($19.9 million) in the six months to Sept. 28.
That compares to analysts' average forecast of 12 million
pounds and 9.4 million pounds made in the same period last year.
Poundland is paying an interim dividend of 1.5 pence a
share.
Its sales rose 15 percent to 528.2 million pounds, with
sales at stores open over a year up 4.7 percent.
It opened 28 net new stores in the UK and Ireland, growing
its estate to 556 stores, and is on track to open a net 60 in
the 2014-15 year.
In the first half the firm also opened its first three
stores in Spain under the Dealz fascia and plans 10 by the end
of the 2015-16 year.
Poundland shares debuted at 300 pence on March 12 and peaked
at 402 pence on the same day. They closed Wednesday at 310
pence, valuing the business at 771 million pounds.
(1 US dollar = 0.6324 British pound)
(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)