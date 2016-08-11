LONDON Aug 11 South Africa's Steinhoff
has improved the terms of its agreed takeover of
British discount retailer Poundland, it said on
Thursday.
Steinhoff said it is now offering 227 pence in cash for each
Poundland share, comprising an offer price of 225 pence and a 2
pence dividend, valuing the UK firm at 610.4 million pounds
($793.8 million).
The revised offer price represents an increase of 5 pence
per Poundland share over the 220 pence announced on July 13 and
follows stake building in the British firm by activist investor
Elliot.
($1 = 0.7689 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)