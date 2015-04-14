April 14 Poundland Group Plc

* Solid Q4 trading; full year in line with market expectations

* For 12 months ending 29 march 2015 total revenue, excluding spain, increased by 11.8% on a constant currency basis

* FY revenue up 2.4% on a like-for-like basis (2014: 1.9%)

* During Q4, total revenue, excluding spain, increased by 7.1% on a constant currency basis

* Continue to carefully consider UK competition and markets authority's announcement in relation to proposed acquisition of 99p stores ltd Further company coverage: (Reporting By Neil Maidment)