* Core profit rises 15.6 pct to 45.4 mln stg in 2012-13
* Revenue up 15 pct to 880 mln stg
* Trading in 2013-14 is ahead of expectations
* Targets doubling number of UK stores to over 1,000
* Plans to expand Dealz into other European countries
By James Davey
LONDON, Oct 1 Poundland, Britain's largest
single-price discount retailer, is considering an initial public
offering (IPO) in the first half of next year, two sources
familiar with the situation told Reuters.
The group is also targeting a doubling of its British stores
to more than 1,000 as well as expansion in Europe, giving it a
growth story to sell should it choose to press the button on a
London listing on the back of a successful Christmas.
Discount retailers have outperformed the market in the
economic downturn as consumers, battling inflation rising faster
than wages, have sought to make savings. On Monday, Aldi posted
a more than doubling in 2012 profit.
Poundland is 76 percent owned by private equity group
Warburg Pincus, with the balance owned by the retailer's
management, led by chief executive Jim McCarthy, a 30-year
veteran of the retail sector.
Speaking after the 458-store firm posted a 15.6 percent rise
in underlying earnings for 2012-13, McCarthy said he understood
the strong performance "would prompt some of the questions"
(about an IPO) but declined to be drawn on the issue.
A Financial Times report in May said an auction among
private equity firms was more likely than a flotation.
McCarthy said of Warburg Pincus, "They're private equity and
they buy and sell businesses. Management's job is to keep
driving the numbers and we'll continue to focus on that."
Warburg Pincus declined to comment.
Stronger equity markets have helped revive new listings in
Europe this year. European firms have raised $15.9 billion from
flotations in the first nine months, three times the year-ago
level, according to ThomsonReuters data.
Independent retail analyst Nick Bubb said the British quoted
retail sector is short of plays on two of the fastest growing
areas of the industry, namely discount retailing and online
retailing, so a Poundland IPO should be well received.
"But Poundland has a lot of faster-growing discount
competitors and it will need to convince investors that it is
not showing some signs of maturity," he said.
The group made underlying earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 45.4 million pounds
($73.5 million) in the year to March 31, up from 39.3 million.
Total sales rose 15 percent to 880 million pounds as its
offer of over 3,000 products and over 1,000 branded goods from
firms such as Cadbury, Heinz, Coca Cola and Kodak - all at the
price of one pound - found favour with consumers.
"We're very good in austere times but we're even better in
good times," said McCarthy, noting the appeal of the Poundland
brand is broadening across all socio-economic groups, attracting
an average of 4.5 million customers a week.
Poundland said trading in its new financial year was ahead
of internal expectations.
The group opened a net 69 new stores in Britain and Ireland
in 2012-13 and plans 50 net new stores in 2013-14, having
already opened 30.
"Over time I'm confident that we will have over 1,000
Poundland stores in the UK," said McCarthy.
He also sees potential for further international expansion
after a profitable first full year of trading at the firm's
multi-price format Dealz business in Ireland.
He said Poundland was close to taking Dealz into new
European markets but declined to identify them.