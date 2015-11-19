* Says third-quarter trading "highly volatile"
* First-half profit falls 26 pct
* Question marks over single price model
* Shares slump up to 23 pct
(Adds detail, CEO, analyst comment, shares)
By James Davey
LONDON, Nov 19 British discount retailer
Poundland warned of volatile trading in the run up to
Christmas after its first-half profit fell by more than a
quarter, hammering its shares and raising questions over the
longevity of its single price model.
Shares in Poundland, which listed in March last year at 300
pence and purchased rival 99p Stores for 55 million pounds ($84
million) in September, fell up to 23 percent on Thursday.
With recession-era shopping habits entrenched, discount
retailers in general merchandise and food, have won market share
from Britain's supermarkets. But Poundland differs from its
rivals because it sells everything for a pound.
"Sales comparables in the second half are softer and our
Christmas range is our best ever. However, we have seen highly
volatile trading conditions so far in the third quarter," Chief
Executive Jim McCarthy said.
"It is a shape that we haven't seen before," the CEO told
reporters, noting that other retailers were experiencing similar
patterns.
Separately on Thursday official data showed British retail
sales fell more than expected last month after surging in
September, hurt by the biggest drop in food store sales since
May 2014.
Investec analyst Kate Calvert said Poundland's current
trading was clearly weaker than expected. "Question marks over
the sustainability of a fixed price model and the underlying
Poundland estate are likely to remain," she said.
McCarthy said he was hopeful trading would normalise after
"Black Friday" on Nov. 27, when British retailers cut prices to
try to drive sales ahead of Christmas.
He attributed the first half profit fall, already flagged in
June, to 55 stores openings in Britain and Ireland compared to
34 in the corresponding period last year, and tough comparative
sales numbers due to a late Easter and the loom bands
craze.
While inflation can challenge the Poundland business model,
McCarthy has said it is a myth the company cannot keep selling
product for one pound, something it has done for 25 years. He
believes the single price model has longevity, pointing to the
success of Dollar Tree in the U.S. and Daiso in Japan,
which have traded for 62 and 43 years respectively.
Another misconception, he reckons, is that as the economy
continues to recover customers will shop elsewhere, noting
nearly a quarter of Poundland's UK customers are drawn from the
more affluent "AB" demographic.
Poundland made a profit before tax and one-off items of 9.3
million pounds in the six months to Sept. 27. Total sales
increased 6.2 percent to 561.1 million pounds but were down 2.8
percent at stores open over a year.
McCarthy expects analysts' average profit forecast for the
full 2015-16 year to edge down from 46.5 million pounds prior to
Thursday's update to reflect recent moves in the euro.
The 99p Stores deal added 252 stores to about 600 Poundland
stores in the UK and nearly 60 shops in Ireland and Spain that
trade as Dealz.
McCarthy said it would add at least 25 million pounds to
core earnings. The vast majority of the 99p Stores estate would
be converted to the Poundland format by April 2016.
Poundland increased its UK and Ireland store target from
1,070 to 1,400.
Poundland shares were down 47.7 pence at 229.8 pence by
11.10 GMT.
($1 = 0.6551 pounds)
(Editing by Paul Sandle and Jane Merriman)