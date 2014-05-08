LONDON May 8 Poundland Group Plc

* Confident in making further progress in new financial year

* FY total sales of £997.8 million increased by 13.3% year on year

* Good underlying profit performance with margin well managed and costs tightly controlled

* Expected that underlying profits will be in line with market consensus

* The current range of analysts' estimates for underlying profits after tax for the year ended 30 March 2014 is £26.6m to £27.3m, with a consensus of £27.0m