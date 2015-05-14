LONDON May 14 Britain's Poundworld, a rival
discount chain to Poundland, has sold a majority stake
to U.S. private equity firm TPG, securing new funds to
speed-up store expansion.
No financial terms of the deal were disclosed, but local
media reports valued TPG's purchase at 150 million pounds ($237
million).
Poundworld, which started in 1974 as a market stall in
Wakefield in West Yorkshire, has grown to over 280 UK stores, as
well as 50 multi-priced Bargain Buys shops, on rising demand for
discounters that has also supported the likes of supermarkets
Aldi and Lidl.
TPG will inject new equity capital to fund a quicker store
rollout and invest in new distribution facilities, Poundworld
said, adding its founder and boss Christopher Edwards and other
senior executives would retain a minority stake in the firm.
"I began this business as a market trader and we now have
millions of customers from all corners of the nation and all
walks of life. Still, there is so much more for us to achieve,"
Edwards said on Thursday.
In February, Poundland agreed a 55 million pound deal to buy
rival 99p Stores, but the deal is undergoing a review by
Britain's competition watchdog.
($1 = 0.6338 pounds)
(Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Susan Thomas)