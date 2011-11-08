* Cuts 2011 adj EPS view to $0.51-$0.56 vs est $1.07

* Cuts 2011 rev view to about $560 mln vs est $554.5 mln

Nov 8 Powell Industries Inc said it will restate its results for the second and third quarters of fiscal 2011 owing to accounting errors, leading the company to cut its full-year earnings to about half its prior view.

As a result of the restatement, Powell now sees adjusted 2011 earnings of 51-56 cents per share, on revenue of about $560 million.

Its had earlier forecast earnings of $1.05-$1.15 per share, on revenue of $545-$570 million.

Analysts, on an average, were expecting earnings of $1.07 a share, before special items, on revenue of $554.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company, which makes energy distribution and control systems, said the accounting errors were related to its Canadian operations.

Shares of the Houston-based company were down 9 percent at $29.95 in trading after the bell. They closed at $32.94 on Tuesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Divya Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)