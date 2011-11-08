* Cuts 2011 adj EPS view to $0.51-$0.56 vs est $1.07
* Cuts 2011 rev view to about $560 mln vs est $554.5 mln
Nov 8 Powell Industries Inc said it
will restate its results for the second and third quarters of
fiscal 2011 owing to accounting errors, leading the company to
cut its full-year earnings to about half its prior view.
As a result of the restatement, Powell now sees adjusted
2011 earnings of 51-56 cents per share, on revenue of about $560
million.
Its had earlier forecast earnings of $1.05-$1.15 per share,
on revenue of $545-$570 million.
Analysts, on an average, were expecting earnings of $1.07 a
share, before special items, on revenue of $554.5 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company, which makes energy distribution and control
systems, said the accounting errors were related to its Canadian
operations.
Shares of the Houston-based company were down 9 percent at
$29.95 in trading after the bell. They closed at $32.94 on
Tuesday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Divya Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni
Menon)