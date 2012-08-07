METALS-London copper prices drop on China regulation concerns
* Coming Up: US weekly jobless claims at 1330 GMT (Adds comment, detail, updates prices)
Aug 7 Powell Industries Inc, which makes energy distribution and control systems, reported quarterly results that beat market expectations, aided by strong demand, and raised its full-year forecast.
The company said it now expects per-share earnings of $1.95 to $2.20 this year on revenue of $700 million to $725 million. Powell previously expected per-share earnings of $1.25 to $1.50 on revenue of $675 million to $725 million.
Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of $1.44 per share on revenue of $704.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"Activity in the oil and gas sector remains strong, particularly internationally ... We believe that there is a great deal of pent up demand in our markets," Chief Executive Officer, Thomas Powell said in a statement.
For the third quarter, net income rose to $12.1 million or $1.02 a share, from $73,000, or 1 cent a share, a year ago. Revenue rose 37 percent to $194.1 million.
Analysts expected earnings of 44 cents on revenue of $176.2 million.
Shares of the company rose more than 7 percent to $41.00 in trading after the bell. They had closed at $38.12 Tuesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Suzannah Benjamin in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)
LONDON, Feb 23 Commodities giant Glencore expects its debt to core earnings ratio to fall below 1.5 times in 2017, well below its recently lowered long-term target of 2 times, as commodities prices rise, Chief Executive Ivan Glasenberg said on Thursday. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by Jason Neely)
LONDON, Feb 23 U.S. subscription-based airline Surf Air will launch in Europe in May, targeting people who fly business-class in a potential challenge to the continent's traditional airlines. Surf Air Europe will start connecting London to Zurich and Ibiza, operating a subscription model where customers pay a 1,750 pound ($2,180) monthly fee for unlimited travel. It will later add routes to Cannes, Munich and Milan, Surf Air Europe Chief Executive Simon Talling-Smith said.