PARIS, March 22 Poweo and Direct
Energie are planning to merge their businesses in a share swap
to create a key alternative energy operator in France, the two
Gallic energy groups said in a joint statement late on
Wednesday.
The planned merger comes after Poweo's chief executive said
last year that both groups could seek a partnership. France has
been opening up its electricity market to competition, with
state-controlled utility EDF selling wholesale power
from its nuclear reactors to rival energy suppliers.
No financial specifics of the merger were given but the
basis of the proposed tie-up would be to exchange 841 Poweo
shares for 9 Direct Energie shares, the statement said.
The companies boards of directors would meet by the end of
May to determine the final terms of the merger and to sign the
agreement which would then be put to their shareholders.
"This merger will give birth to the first multi-energy
alternative operator with a critical size in France, with more
than one million residential and professional customers,
delivering every year approximately 10 TWh of electricity and
natural gas," the groups said in the statement.
Unlisted Direct Energie, which made sales of 501 million
euros in 2010, covers all businesses in the energy chain,
including electricity and natural gas production as well as
supply and distribution, with some 700,000 customers in France.
Shares in Poweo, whose nine-month sales came in at 345
million euros last year, rose 11.74 percent to 3.19 euros by
1002 GMT. Listed on the Alternext exchange for small and mid
sized companies, it s market value stands at about 46 million
euros.
A listing on Euronext could be considered in the medium term
once the merger has taken place, the companies said.
($1 = 1.0000 US dollars)
(Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; editing by Keiron Henderson)