PARIS, March 22 Poweo and Direct Energie are planning to merge their businesses in a share swap to create a key alternative energy operator in France, the two Gallic energy groups said in a joint statement late on Wednesday.

The planned merger comes after Poweo's chief executive said last year that both groups could seek a partnership. France has been opening up its electricity market to competition, with state-controlled utility EDF selling wholesale power from its nuclear reactors to rival energy suppliers.

No financial specifics of the merger were given but the basis of the proposed tie-up would be to exchange 841 Poweo shares for 9 Direct Energie shares, the statement said.

The companies boards of directors would meet by the end of May to determine the final terms of the merger and to sign the agreement which would then be put to their shareholders.

"This merger will give birth to the first multi-energy alternative operator with a critical size in France, with more than one million residential and professional customers, delivering every year approximately 10 TWh of electricity and natural gas," the groups said in the statement.

Unlisted Direct Energie, which made sales of 501 million euros in 2010, covers all businesses in the energy chain, including electricity and natural gas production as well as supply and distribution, with some 700,000 customers in France.

Shares in Poweo, whose nine-month sales came in at 345 million euros last year, rose 11.74 percent to 3.19 euros by 1002 GMT. Listed on the Alternext exchange for small and mid sized companies, it s market value stands at about 46 million euros.

A listing on Euronext could be considered in the medium term once the merger has taken place, the companies said. ($1 = 1.0000 US dollars) (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; editing by Keiron Henderson)