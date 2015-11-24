* 49 pct of Power Assets shareholders voting on deal rejected it

* CKI had already raised offer for Power Assets

* Advisory firms ISS, Glass Lewis had urged sweetened bid rejected (Adds comments from Power Assets shareholder, analysts, deal details)

By Elzio Barreto and Donny Kwok

HONG KONG, Nov 24 Li Ka-shing's flagship infrastructure firm lost its bid to buy out a cash-rich Hong Kong utility for $12.4 billion on Tuesday, in a defeat for the billionaire investor as he seeks to broaden his investments away from slowing growth in China.

Li's Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd (CKI) already owns 39 percent of Power Assets Holdings Ltd but its proposed all-stock deal to buy the rest of the company was rejected by nearly 49 percent of Power Asset shareholders who voted on the deal, the companies said in a joint filing.

"We are disappointed that the proposed merger ... was unsuccessful," CKI said in an emailed statement. "The group will build on the strength of our existing infrastructure portfolio and balance sheet to pursue new opportunities for expansion."

Power Assets' $8.8 billion cash pile was a major draw to Li as he sought funds to diversify away from slower growth in China and Hong Kong and towards global toll roads, power utilities and other infrastructure assets.

The deal pitted Li and shareholders in his CKI conglomerate, with assets from New Zealand to Canada, against owners of Power Assets shares, who thought the billionaire should pay more to access the utility's massive treasure chest to help fund acquisitions and expand globally.

"CKI is robbing my money. How can they use our (Power Assets') money to subsidize theirs (CKI)?" said Mrs Chan, a shareholder of Power Assets in her 60s who has held onto her stake for over 20 years and voted against the deal.

The infrastructure firm had sweetened its bid for Power Assets in early October, increasing the share-swap ratio on the proposal by 2.5 percent and offering a special dividend 50 percent bigger than its original offer a month earlier.

Still, proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) recommended that Power Assets' investors reject the CKI bid, saying it undervalued the company and the share swap ratio was still well below a range of 1.09 to 1.20 that it estimates to be appropriate. Advisory firm Glass Lewis had also recommended the offer be rejected.

"What is really surprising to me is that they didn't increase the share ratio," CLSA analyst Rajesh Panjwani said. "Given the strategic importance of the deal, I would have thought they would raise the ratio and not let the deal lapse like this."

Under Hong Kong rules, CKI will have to wait at least another year before it can make another offer for Power Assets, when Li might consider a higher bid.

"He made an offer, it was too low and the shareholders rejected it. If he wants to try again he can, after a year, and perhaps he will be a bit more generous the next time around if he wants to do it," said David Webb, a corporate governance and shareholder activist in Hong Kong.

(Reporting by Elzio Barreto and Donny Kwok; Editing by Susan Fenton and David Evans)