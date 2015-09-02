* New hedge tool takes account of changes in supply patterns
By Vera Eckert
FRANKFURT, Sept 2 The European Energy Exchange
(EEX) will launch a wind power futures contract in the first
quarter of 2016, it said on Wednesday, allowing customers to
hedge risks and speculate on an increasingly important part of
the electricity market.
The contract could help both wind and conventional power
plants cope with the unpredictability of wind production over
the course of a given month, Tobias Paulun, EEX board member in
charge of strategy, said at a press conference.
Wind speeds can only be reliably forecast for a few days,
exposing both parties to uncertainties.
Continental Europe's biggest power exchange also confirmed
earlier schedules for a renewable power futures contract that
could act as an insurance against green energy price
spikes.
"Both products are a first step by the EEX to offer the
market solutions to deal with the price and volume risks arising
from the growing share of renewable energy," Paulun said.
The share of renewable power supply has risen to more than a
quarter of the total in Germany, the Leipzig-based exchange's
core market, which makes energy prices increasingly weather
driven.
Contracts for wind and solar power supply are new to the
energy market.
Green producers for many years have been shielded from
exposure to price swings because they receive fixed subsidies
regardless of power demand, paid for by consumers.
Policymakers are now under pressure to treat both green and
conventional energy on equal terms.
"We have the right products but their success will hinge on
whether politicians really bring green power into the market,"
Paulun said.
The first renewable contract, due to start trading on Sept.
14, is a cash-settled future whose payout results from the
difference between hourly power prices on the EEX intraday
markets and a payment threshold ("cap") of 60 euros ($67.70) per
megawatt hour (MWh).
Green producers can buy the product to guard against calm or
overcast weather, protecting themselves against failure to
fulfil delivery obligations, while fossil fuel plants can lock
in a premium for taking on the risk of the cap being exceeded.
They would get this on top of the market price of the
electricity they provide.
