FRANKFURT, Sept 14 The European Energy Exchange (EEX) on Monday reported its first trades in its new cap future product for renewable power that acts as an insurance against green energy price spikes.

The first transaction was for 1,680 megawatt hours (MWh), traded at a price of 0.20 euros per MWh for delivery in the calendar week 39 (starting Sept. 21) between RWE Supply & Trading GmbH and Vattenfall Energy Trading GmbH, it said in a statement.

The contract is a cash-settled future whose payout comes from the difference between hourly power prices on the intraday markets and a payment threshold ("cap") of 60 euros ($67.82) per MWh.

It was developed in response to the increasing generation of renewable energy volumes which cannot be reliably planned in advance.

With renewables nearing 30 percent of all power volumes, they represent an increasingly important part of the power market, which has so far not been reflected in tradable supply contracts.

Using the EEX contract, wind and solar power producers can buy the cap product to guard against calm or overcast weather, protecting themselves against failure to fulfil their delivery obligations and the risk of having to buy compensating volumes in the market.

For their part, operators of conventional, flexible power plants can secure the expected revenue from price peaks in advance.

($1 = 0.8847 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by XXX)