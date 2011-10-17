*Copel seeks to boost generation capacity 38 pct by 2014
*Copel considering bids for four hydroelectric projects
RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 17 Copel (CPLE6.SA),
Brazil's fifth-largest utility by output potential, said it
plans to increase its electricity generation capacity by 38
percent by 2014, the Valor Economico newspaper reported.
The expansion plan includes possible bids in four
hydroelectric projects to add about 2,000 megawatts of capacity
to its system, the paper reported, citing Lindolfo Zimmer, the
Curitiba, Brazil-based company's president.
The utility, controlled by the government of Brazil's
Parana state, also has private investors and is traded on the
Sao Paulo and New York Stock Exchanges (ELP.N).
( Writing by Jeb Blount; Editing by W Simon )