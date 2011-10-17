*Copel seeks to boost generation capacity 38 pct by 2014

*Copel considering bids for four hydroelectric projects

RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 17 Copel (CPLE6.SA), Brazil's fifth-largest utility by output potential, said it plans to increase its electricity generation capacity by 38 percent by 2014, the Valor Economico newspaper reported.

The expansion plan includes possible bids in four hydroelectric projects to add about 2,000 megawatts of capacity to its system, the paper reported, citing Lindolfo Zimmer, the Curitiba, Brazil-based company's president.

The utility, controlled by the government of Brazil's Parana state, also has private investors and is traded on the Sao Paulo and New York Stock Exchanges (ELP.N).