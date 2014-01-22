* E.ON to close Stoke CCGT, reduce output at three other facilities

* Cites lack of commercial viability

LONDON Jan 22 E.ON plans to close its Stoke Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) facility in Britain as well as several other stations due to poor economic viability, the German utility said on Wednesday.

Compared with E.ON's total installed UK capacity of around 6,000 MW the closure and reductions are small, but they highlight the poor profitability of gas-fired power generation.

"E.ON ... plans to close its Stoke CCGT facility therefore removing 56 MW (megawatts) of UK generating capacity due to the lack of viable commercial options for the plant," E.ON said in a statement.

"In addition the company has announced that operations structures at Sandbach, Castleford and Thornhill CCGT facilities will also be altered to further reduce costs reflecting the new realities of running generation CCGT sites in the current economic climate," it added.

E.ON did not say whether jobs would be cut but said it was "working closely with employees and contractors across the four sites to discuss potential options during and beyond the restructuring process."

Gas-fired power generation is suffering in Britain and elsewhere in Europe squeezed by high gas prices and low wholesale power prices.

"There is no doubt that the operational environment remains very challenging, particularly for CCGT power stations which in many areas are continuing to fight for survival in the current market, providing increasing uncertainty around future generating capacity planning," said Richard Pennells, E.ON's country director for steam and CCGT in Britain.