* E.ON to close Stoke CCGT, reduce output at three other
facilities
* Cites lack of commercial viability
LONDON Jan 22 E.ON plans to close
its Stoke Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) facility in Britain
as well as several other stations due to poor economic
viability, the German utility said on Wednesday.
Compared with E.ON's total installed UK capacity of around
6,000 MW the closure and reductions are small, but they
highlight the poor profitability of gas-fired power generation.
"E.ON ... plans to close its Stoke CCGT facility therefore
removing 56 MW (megawatts) of UK generating capacity due to the
lack of viable commercial options for the plant," E.ON said in a
statement.
"In addition the company has announced that operations
structures at Sandbach, Castleford and Thornhill CCGT facilities
will also be altered to further reduce costs reflecting the new
realities of running generation CCGT sites in the current
economic climate," it added.
E.ON did not say whether jobs would be cut but said it was
"working closely with employees and contractors across the four
sites to discuss potential options during and beyond the
restructuring process."
Gas-fired power generation is suffering in Britain and
elsewhere in Europe squeezed by high gas prices and low
wholesale power prices.
"There is no doubt that the operational environment remains
very challenging, particularly for CCGT power stations which in
many areas are continuing to fight for survival in the current
market, providing increasing uncertainty around future
generating capacity planning," said Richard Pennells, E.ON's
country director for steam and CCGT in Britain.