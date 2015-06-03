LONDON, June 3 Britain's grid operator has secured an extra 2.56 gigawatts (GW) of electricity to cover potential demand during winter 2015/16, National Grid said on Wednesday.

The reserve capacity will cost around 36.5 million pounds, or 50 pence per year on the electricity bill of an average customer, it said. (Reporting by Susanna Twidale; editing by Jason Neely)