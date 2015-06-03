LONDON, June 3 British energy companies must from October tell customers about all their cheapest deals even if these are sold under a different brand name, regulator Ofgem said on Wednesday.

Britain's energy companies are already obliged to tell customers about their cheapest tariffs but had come under fire from consumer groups for failing to inform people about even cheaper deals sold through third-party partners, called "white label" deals.

Centrica's British Gas, for example, sells electricity to households through grocer Sainsbury's under the under the Sainsbury's Energy brand while SSE supplies electricity through retailer Marks & Spencer under the name M&S Energy.

"Transparency about the cheapest tariff that a supplier offers is important in rebuilding consumer trust in the market," Rachel Fletcher, a senior partner at Britain's energy regulator Ofgem said in a statement.

Public trust in the country's "big six" providers - EDF , SSE, Centrica, E.ON, RWE npower and Scottish Power, which control around 95 percent of the energy market - had slumped after years of rising energy bills.

Ofgem referred the sector to the Competition and Markets Authority for investigation last year after concerns that energy bills were rising faster than inflation.

The final conclusions of the probe are not expected until November or December.

