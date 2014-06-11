June 11 Power Construction Of China Corp Ltd

* Says unit Sinohydro Real Estate has bought 110 million shares of Wuhan Langold Real Estate at 7.70 yuan ($1.24) per share between May 9 and June 7

Source text in Chinese:

here;

here

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2277 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)