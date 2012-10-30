PRAGUE Oct 30 The Power Exchange Central Europe
has signed a deal to clear its trades through Germany's European
Commodity Clearing, lowering margin limits and making it easier
for traders to access the Prague-based bourse.
The deal announced on Tuesday gives ECC, a subsidiary of
Leipzig-based European Energy Exchange, a foothold in
the east European market and will help the Prague exchange
increase volumes as it pushes to be the regional hub for power
trading. The PXE is the seventh exchange for which ECC provides
clearing services.
"Our participants benefit from it, since the margins to be
deposited with ECC are calculated across all markets and
exchanges and can be minimised further," Thomas Siegel, ECC's
chief risk officer, said in a statement.
Over the past four years, rival bourses have started
operations in the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland, hoping to
tap into a potentially lucrative market in a region with good
grid connections and scope for prices to rise.
Under the agreement, ECC will clear Czech, Slovak and
Hungarian power futures listed on PXE starting from the end of
the first quarter of 2013.
It will also provide over-the-counter clearing for the
contracts and eventually provide margining and financial
settlement of Czech spot power market transactions on offer at
the PXE.
"The large network of participants and the standardised and
integrated clearing processes of ECC will be beneficial for our
clients as well as for the markets on which we are active", PXE
head David Kucera said in a statement.
