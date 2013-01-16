* 2012 volumes fall to 19.3 TWh

By Michael Kahn

PRAGUE, Jan 16 Volumes on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe tumbled 24 percent in 2012 from a year earlier due to a sluggish economy and tough market conditions that crimped wholesale electricity trade, the exchange said on Wednesday.

Despite the decline, the exchange maintained market share and expects volumes to rebound to levels of around 25 terawatt-hours (TWh) last seen in 2010 and 2011, PXE Chief Executive David Kucera said in an interview.

"The first half of January 2013 is the best period when comparing it with the same period in the last five years, so we are hopeful," he said.

"But I realistically would expect to maintain the liquidity at the level of 25 TWh a year."

Over the past four years, bourses including the PXE have started operating in the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland, hoping to tap into a potentially lucrative power market in a region with good grid connections and scope for prices to rise.

Growth has been slower than initially expected due largely to the region's slow economic rebound from the 2008 global financial crisis, which has depressed energy demand. Long-term power prices have also hit record lows, Kucera noted.

The Czech Cal '14 baseload contract closed at 43.30 euros ($57.80) per megawatt hour on the PXE on Tuesday, a new all-time low for the contract, which began trading at the start of 2011.

The long-term contract has hit record lows in recent months due to weak fuel prices, a slow economy and low average annual spot prices.

In 2012, PXE's volumes fell to 19.8 TWh from 24.3 TWh a year earlier, with the number of trades falling slightly to 1,204. The Czech Cal '13 was the most liquid contract, making up the lion's share of trades on the exchange.

"I do not have any better reason for the volume drop than a general decrease in business activities on the market," Kucera said.

"We believe that PXE maintained its market share in 2012, and we also believe that overall market activity was generally lower last year."

While most trading of wholesale electricity in the region takes place in the over-the-counter market, the PXE is pushing to make it easier for traders to access the exchange to win share and fend off rival bourses in the region, such as Hungary's HUPX.

In October, the PXE announced that it had signed a deal to clear its trades through Germany's European Commodity Clearing, lowering margin limits and making it easier for traders to access the Prague-based bourse. ($1 = 0.7492 euros) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; editing by Jane Baird)