(Repeats, fixes table formatting) NEW YORK, Nov 4 Some 1.9 million homes and businesses in the Northeast were still without power on Sunday morning, down from 2.5 million the previous afternoon, the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Electricity Delivery & Energy Reliability said in a report. New Jersey and New York accounted for almost 90 percent of the remaining outages. The DOE's situation reports can be found on: here State Customers Pct of Peak Outages Restored Restored Restored without customers Since Peak vs Sat PM vs Sat AM power without power Connecticut 75,289 5% 626,559 551,270 57,516 69,389 Maryland 10,609 <1% 311,020 300,411 1,455 1,104 New Jersey 968,613 25% 2,615,291 1,646,678 273,150 315,768 New York 729,919 9% 2,097,933 1,368,014 141,242 145,595 Ohio 10,067 <1% 267,323 257,256 15,177 20,850 Pennsylvania 82,810 1% 1,267,512 1,184,702 70,885 80,934 W. Virginia 45,862 5% 271,765 225,903 14,827 19,292 TOTAL 1,923,169 7,457,403 5,534,234 574,252 652,932 States with fewer than 1,000 outages were not included in the table. * Percentage of customers is based on 2010 EIA data. (Reporting By Jonathan Leff; Editing by Andre Grenon)