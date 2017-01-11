FRANKFURT, Jan 11 Trading volumes of
electricity, gas and carbon forwards on European energy bourse
EEX surged in 2016 and the exchange said it will keep up the
momentum this year.
The Leipzig-based exchange, which is part of Deutsche Boerse
group, cited new products and acquisitions as drivers
of growth, which helped it win more market share from wider
over-the-counter markets.
"In 2017, we will continue to work on increasing market
shares in our core markets and boosting liquidity in our new
areas of activity," Chief Executive Peter Reitz said.
The trading volume of its power contracts totalled 4,456
terawatt hours (TWh), a rise of 46 percent over 2015, which
reflected growth in its spot power unit EPEX SPOT and
integration of Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe (PXE)
and Serbian SEEPEX, which became part of the group in June.
Flagship German power futures gained 53 percent over 2015
alone to turn over 2,665 TWh - more than five times Germany's
annual power consumption.
French power futures volumes doubled and Italian volumes
gained 21 percent, while Spanish and Dutch volumes grew by 219
percent and 317 percent, albeit from very low levels.
Gas trading on the EEX jumped by 69 percent over the year to
1,756 TWh, compared with actual gas consumption of 940 TWh
recorded for Germany alone.
Gas trading unit Pegas in the second half introduced
products of the Austrian Central European Gas Hub (CEGH) and of
Danish Gaspoint Nordic, to boost one-stop shopping in wider
Europe.
EEX carbon emissions rights trading increased by 40 percent
to total 950 million tonnes.
Roughly two thirds came from primary market auctions for EU
Emissions Allowances and EU Aviation Allowances and the
remainder from the EUA secondary market.
The EEX also traded agricultural products and benefited from
higher volumes in dry bulk freights, iron ore and bunker
contracts offered by its subsidiary, Singapore-based Cleartrade
Exchange (CLTX).
Below is a selection of trading results, allowing for
rounding errors.
2016 2015 Yr-Yr change
Power derivatives 3,920 TWh 2,537 TWh + 55 pct
Power total* 4,456 TWh 3,062 TWh + 46 pct
Gas spot 666 TWh 458 TWh + 45 pct
Gas derivatives 1,090 TWh 584 TWh + 87 pct
Gas total** 1,756 TWh 1,042 TWh + 69 pct
Carbon 949 mln T 678 mln T + 40 pct
* includes EPEX Spot, SEEPEX since Feb '16, PXE since June '16
** includes Pegas, Gaspoint Nordic, PXE gas since June '16, CEGH
gas since Dec '16
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Alison Williams)