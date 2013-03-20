FRANKFURT, March 20 The European Energy Exchange
(EEX) will start offering trading facilities for Dutch and
Belgian power futures in the second quarter of 2013, widening
its reach across continental European power markets.
The EEX, majority-owned by Deutsche Boerse's
derivatives unit Eurex, has a strategic aim of diversifying
outside its flagship power contracts, where its German prices
are established benchmarks, into gas, coal and carbon.
It also wants to expand into more European regions.
A first step under the new plan will involve monthly,
quarterly and annual contracts, for base and peakload products
in the case of the Netherlands and baseload deliveries only for
Belgium, Leipzig-based EEX said on Wednesday.
They will be physical products, which means supply is
balanced against demand, as opposed to financial contracts which
are set up as agreements between traders.
Baseload describes supply around the clock and peakload in
business hours in the daytime.
Prices of French and German power, already traded by EEX and
representing two-thirds of EU power demand, are moving in tandem
and prices in related Benelux markets are also converging as
regulators and businesses seek ever more cross-border trading.
EEX, which has more than 200 members, also said it had
agreed to align by mid-year its trading schedules with those of
international markets, which means opening on certain days that
used to be closed due to German national bank holidays.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by David Holmes)