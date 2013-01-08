FRANKFURT, Jan 8 European prompt power exchange EPEX Spot on Tuesday delivered figures for electricity trading in four European countries in 2012, showing Germany and Austria had increased day ahead trades by 9.2 percent over 2011 to 245.3 terawatt hours (TWh). The Paris-based bourse comprises spot trading in the two countries jointly, as there are no bottlenecks between them, and in France and Switzerland in a region where power trades are continuously converging. Its partner bourse EEX in Leipzig focuses on European power futures, among other activities in gas and carbon. Overall, the increase in EPEX day ahead spot trading for the four countries rose by 8.6 percent year-on-year to 321 TWh. The company said there was a result of more spot trading due to the rising volumes of renewable spot electricity, such as from wind turbines and solar roof panels, which is by nature unpredictable in its output. Also, German grid operators by law have had to market renewable spot power via EPEX since 2010. In 2012, a further new instrument for direct marketing was introduced, enhancing the trend. Trading in the Swiss day-ahead market rose by 38.3 percent to 16.7 TWh in 2012, helped by ongoing liberalisation, which encouraged cross-border arbitrage and new market participants in the non-EU country which seeks to align its power market with neighbours. French day ahead power trading was stable at 59.3 TWh, EPEX Spot said. Germany and France already showed a full price convergence in day ahead trades covering 64 percent of all hours last year. Turning to the intraday power market, EPEX Spot said it has now introduced a cross-border scheme allowing seamless trades between Germany, France and Austria. The 2012 volume in this segment rose 1.9 percent to 17.9 TWh, partly helped by increasing trading on the French market. This arises from the need to cover supply obligations more quickly, for example during cold weather periods, as France's available nuclear reactor capacity has become tighter. Intraday trading across countries allows continuous matching of bids and offers across the region as long as there is capacity available. EPEX said last year it will introduce a Swiss intraday market in 2013, based on the same model. Here are the EPEX Spot numbers in detail, including a year-on-year average prices comparisons, in euros ($1.31) a megawatt hour (MWh). DAY AHEAD POWER AREA VOLUME 2012 VOLUME 2011 AVG BASE MWH MWH PRICE 12/11 Germany/Austria 245,268,525 224,550,815 42.50/51.12 France 59,282,499 59,692,111 46.94/48.89 Switzerland 16,677,944 12,060,799 49.52/56.18 INTRADAY POWER Germany 15,757,403 15,897,935 France 2,166,831 1,694,545 ($1 = 0.7634 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Keiron Henderson)