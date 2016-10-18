FRANKFURT Oct 18 French forward power prices
rallied on Tuesday on concern about further reactor downtime in
coming months, which could tighten supplies in winter.
First quarter French baseload power was up 5.9
percent at 67 euros ($74) a megawatt hour, while French Cal '17
baseload power for next year delivery, was up 4.9
percent at 43 euros.
Traders said market participants were factoring in the risk
of more reactors not being started up again for the first
quarter, ahead of firmer news about the situation.
"People are betting on delays of the (nuclear plant)
inspection, so first quarter '17 is well bid," one said.
French state utility EDF will have to shut down
power production at five more of its nuclear reactors at the
request of safety authorities, according to a report by
Challenges magazine.
($1 = 0.9106 euros)
(Reporting by Vera Eckert and Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by Mark
Potter)