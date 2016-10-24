FRANKFURT Oct 24 The price of German day ahead
baseload power hit a one-year high of 52.1 euros a
megawatt hour on Monday on low renewable supply and above normal
demand, traders said.
The contract was at its highest level since Oct. 28, 2015,
Thomson Reuters data showed. It was also above 40-41 euros
quoted as a bid-ask range last Friday for Monday delivery.
The European wholesale power market has rallied this month
on persistent worries over nuclear power reactor downtime in
France in coming months, which will tighten overall supply in
the region as interconnectors are in place to ensure that
France's neighbours export more if that country is short.
Other key contracts on Monday in the spot and forwards power
markets were up from Friday but did not go above last week's
highs.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Susan Fenton)