FRANKFURT, April 23 The table below shows fossil fuel-fired electricity generation units which power plant operators are planning or building in Germany, according to information obtained by Reuters from energy industry association BDEW at the Hanover industrial fair.

Including all projects over 20 megawatts (MW), some 84 units will be modernised or constructed worth an estimated 60 billion euros.

BDEW's website listed 69 projects that are in the process of being approved, have received approval, are being built or tested. It separately listed 15 projects being planned.

The table lists projects above 200 MW, including large-scale wind farms in the North and Baltic Seas and gas projects where the capacity is not yet known but which look likely to exceed 200 MW.

Smaller gas, biomass, solar, run-of-river and waste projects with typically around 30 to 150 MW that are also planned or being built are not listed here.

For details of planned offshore wind parks, click on the website of Germany's marine authority BSH at: here PROJECTS PLANNED UP TO 2020 OPERATOR LOCATION FUEL SOURCE CAPACITY (MW) EXPECTED

START DATE RWE Power Neurath BoA II+III brown coal 2,100 2012* Vattenfall Europe Boxberg block R brown coal 675 2012* Trianel Borkum offshore wind 200 2012/3** Statkraft Huerth, Knapsack II gas 430 2013** SWB Bremen Gemeinschaftskraftwerk and others Bremen gas 420 2013** RWE Power Hamm D/E hard coal 1,530 2013** E.ON Kraftwerke Datteln 4 hard coal 1,055 2013** EnBW Karlsruhe RDK 8 hard coal 874 2013** Trianel Luenen hard coal 750 2013** GDF SUEZ/BKW FMB Wilhelmshaven hard coal 731 2012** Steag/EVN Duisburg-Walsum 10 hard coal 725 2013** BARD Engineering Veja Mate offshore wind 400 2013*** BARD/Suedweststrom/

WV Energie Bard Offshore 1 offshore wind 400 2013** Heag/Munich utility/EGL

others Global Techl1 offshore wind 400 2013*** RWE Innogy Nordsee Ost offshore wind 295 2013*** EnBW Baltic 2 offshore wind 288 2013*** WindMW Meerwind Sued/Ost offshore wind 288 2013*** Vattenfall Lichterfelde A Berlin gas 300 2014*** Vattenfall Europe Hamburg-Moorburg hard coal 1,640 2014** Windreich MEG 1 offshore wind 400 2014*** E.ON Clim & Ren Amrumbank West offshore wind 350 2014*** Wpd Butendiek offshore wind 288 2014*** Vattenfall/Munich Dan Tysk offshore wind 288 2014*** Dong Energy Riffgrund 1 offshore wind 277 2014*** GKM Mannheim block 9 hard coal 911 2014/5** Windreich Austerngrund offshore wind 400 2015**** PNE Gode Wind 1 offshore wind 332 2015*** RWE Innogy Innogy Nordsee 1 offshore wind 324 2015*** Dong Energy Riffgrund 2 offshore wind 300 2015*** E.ON Clim & Ren Amrumbank West offshore wind 288 2015*** E.ON Wasserkraft Waldeck II pumped storage 300 2015/6*** Vattenfall Sandbank 24 offshore wind 276 2015/6*** Duesseldorf utility Lausward gas 400-600 2016**** Trianel Krefeld/Uerdingen gas 1,200 2016**** Vattenfall Klingenberg/Berlin gas 300 2016**** E.ON Kraftwerke Staudinger 6/Hanau hard coal 1,100 2016**** Iberdrola Wikinger offshore wind 400 2016**** Suedweststrom Brunsbuettel hard coal 1,820 2017*** Schluchseewerke Atorf pumped storage 1,400 2018**** Trianel Simmerath pumped storage 640 2019**** Trianel Nethe/Hoexter pumped storage 390 2018**** Mibrag Profen brown coal 660 2020**** RheinEnergie Cologne-Niehl gas 1,200 2020**** Dong Mecklar-Marbach gas 1,100 no date**** OMV Power Intnl Burghausen gas 850 no date*** EnBW Karlsruhe RDK 6S gas 465 no date*** Repower Leverkusen gas 430 no date**** Advanced Power/Siemens Bocholt gas 415 no date*** Alpiq Premnitz gas 400 no date**** GDF Suez Calbe gas 400 no date**** E.ON Kraftwerke Stade hard coal 1,100 no date**** GETEC Gemeinschaftswerk hard coal 800 no date****

Buettel/Industriepark E.ON Clim & Ren Arkonabecken Suedost offshore wind 480 no date*** E.ON Clim & Ren Delta Nordsee offshore wind 480 no date***

AT PLANNING STAGE Duisburg Wanheim gas 500 2015/6 Vattenfall Wedel/Stellingen gas 600 2016/7 Trier utility Schweich pumped storage 300 2017 Ulm utility Leipheim airport gas 1,200 2017/8 Donaukraftwerk

Jochenstein Jochenstein/Riedl pumped storage 300 2018 Mainz utility Heimbach pumped storage 500 2019 Trianel Gotha district/

Schmalwasser pumped storage 1,000 2019 EnBW Forbach (extension) pumped storage 200 no date RWE BoAplus Niederaussem brown coal 1,100 no date Kraftwerke Mainz KMW Mainz gas no size no date Nuon Meppen gas 450 no date

* test operations ** under construction *** approval received **** approval being sought (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by David Cowell)