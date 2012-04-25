LONDON, April 25 UK-based trading platform
Griffin Markets Group will introduce a multilateral trading
facility (MTF) for European over-the-counter (OTC) energy
markets in the third quarter of 2012, the company said on
Wednesday.
Griffin's trading platform will cover UK and continental
European power and gas, as well as coal products and will also
offer voice broking services for option contracts in these
markets.
Andrew Stephens, CEO and co-founder of Griffin said that
since electronic trading was first introduced to the European
energy markets, which liberalised last decade, technology and
service provision had not kept pace with the conmplexity of
products and new counterparties.
"As regulatory requirements are deepening and the demand for
clearing increases, now is the time to introduce more choice and
a new execution model for these markets," said Stephens, a
former CEO of brokerage Spectron Group.
Griffin said that it would use trading technologies provided
by IntercontinentalExchange and will be distributed via
WebICE, the front-end to ICE's trading platform.
Other key executives at the company include Simon Davidson,
also formerly of Spectron, and Andrew Strickland, previously of
broker Icap.
Oliver Maibaum, who left his former job as managing director
of Leipzig-based European Energy Exchange (EEX) last month,
would join in summer to lead Griffin's strategy and entry into
the continental European energy markets, the statement said.
Griffin Markets Group is headquartered in London but the
company said that it would soon open a German office in Berlin.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Henning Gloystein and
William Hardy)