LONDON, April 25 UK-based trading platform Griffin Markets Group will introduce a multilateral trading facility (MTF) for European over-the-counter (OTC) energy markets in the third quarter of 2012, the company said on Wednesday.

Griffin's trading platform will cover UK and continental European power and gas, as well as coal products and will also offer voice broking services for option contracts in these markets.

Andrew Stephens, CEO and co-founder of Griffin said that since electronic trading was first introduced to the European energy markets, which liberalised last decade, technology and service provision had not kept pace with the conmplexity of products and new counterparties.

"As regulatory requirements are deepening and the demand for clearing increases, now is the time to introduce more choice and a new execution model for these markets," said Stephens, a former CEO of brokerage Spectron Group.

Griffin said that it would use trading technologies provided by IntercontinentalExchange and will be distributed via WebICE, the front-end to ICE's trading platform.

Other key executives at the company include Simon Davidson, also formerly of Spectron, and Andrew Strickland, previously of broker Icap.

Oliver Maibaum, who left his former job as managing director of Leipzig-based European Energy Exchange (EEX) last month, would join in summer to lead Griffin's strategy and entry into the continental European energy markets, the statement said.

Griffin Markets Group is headquartered in London but the company said that it would soon open a German office in Berlin. (Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Henning Gloystein and William Hardy)