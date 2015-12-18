Dec 17 Power Integrations Inc said a
jury awarded the company 139.8 million in damages from Fairchild
Semiconductor International Inc for infringing two of
its patents after a trial in a federal court in San Francisco.
The latest award is larger than the $105 million verdict
that Power Integrations won last year but was later set aside by
the court in view of an intervening change in the law, the chip
maker said on Thursday.
Fairchild persuaded a federal judge in November 2014 to
throw out a jury verdict and obtain a new trial on the
damages.
In March 2014, a California federal jury had found several
power supplies containing chips made by Fairchild unit System
General Corp directly infringed some of Power Integrations
patents. (bit.ly/1Qwn1qy)
Apart from the case for damages, Power Integrations will
also be seeking a permanent injunction against the more than 140
Fairchild parts implicated in this case, the company said.
The circuit device supplier recently filed another lawsuit
to address Fairchild's ongoing infringement of Power
Integrations' patents, including additional products not
included in the verdict.
Lawyers and representatives for Fairchild Semiconductor were
not immediately available for comment outside regular U.S.
business hours.
(Reporting by Sneha Teresa Johny in Bengaluru; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)