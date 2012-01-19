* Power bourse volumes drop 9.6 pct in 2011

* Over-the-counter trade volumes up 10.1 pct

* Gas demand falls 6 pct, below 2009 levels

MILAN, Jan 19 Italy's power prices jumped 12.6 percent year on year in 2011 on the back of rising costs to produce electricity while demand and market liquidity fell, Italian energy markets operator GME said on Thursday.

Power bourse IPEX's average price of electricity purchases (PUN) rose to 72.23 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) last year, driven by a 7.7 percent rise in peak-hour prices and a 16.3 percent jump in off-peak-hour prices, GME said in a newsletter.

Italy's electricity trade volumes fell 2.2 percent in 2011 to 311.5 million MWh, GME said. (www.mercatoelettrico.org)

IPEX volumes dropped 9.6 percent last year to 180.3 million MWh and market liquidity fell 4.7 percentage points to 57.9 percent. Volumes traded outside the bourse in bilateral contracts rose 10.1 percent, GME said.

Sales of power generated in Italy fell 3 percent to 261.6 million MWh in 2011, while imports rose 2.3 percent to 49.9 million MWh.

Sales of power generated at hydro plants dropped 12.3 percent, while sales of power generated at combined-cycle gas-fired power plants fell 7.4 percent and accounted for 52.9 percent of total sales, down from 55.4 percent in 2010.

Power sales from coal-fired plants jumped 19.9 percent from 2010 and accounted for 11.2 percent of total sales last year, up from 9.1 percent in 2010. Wind power sales jumped 29 percent and geothermal power sales rose 5.2 percent.

Total gas demand in Italy fell 6 percent in 2011 to 77.415 billion cubic metres (bcm), below the 77.681 bcm level of the crisis-hit 2009 and driven down by a 8 percent fall in household demand to 33.605 bcm and a 7 percent drop in power generation demand to 27.676 bcm.

Industrial gas demand rose 2 percent to 13.529 bcm.

The number of contracts traded in 2011 on Italy's forward electricity market MTE came in at 8,228 with a total volume of 31.7 million MWh, up from 2,366 contacts traded in 2010 with a total volume of 6.3 million MWh. Open positions at the end of 2011 stood at 23,539 MW for a total of 27.9 million MWh. (Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova; Editing by Anthony Barker)