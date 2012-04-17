* Power bourse volumes down 4.6 pct in March

* Market liquidity up 0.6 percentage points in March

* Gas demand plunges 23 percent on drop in household demand

MILAN, April 17 Italy's power prices fell to 6-month lows in March as recession curbed demand and mild weather helped to trim electricity consumption, Italian energy markets operator GME said on Tuesday.

The average price of electricity purchases on power bourse IPEX fell 15.4 percent from a multi-year peak reached in February, but at 75.31 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) last month it was still 10.5 percent above the March 2011 level, GME said in a newsletter. (www.mercatoelettrico.org)

Italy's power trade volumes dropped 5.7 percent year on year in March to 25.5 million MWh, GME said.

"A considerable fall in volumes is only partially justified by the spring temperature of March and is more attributable to a phase of the economic recession," GME said.

Italy, the euro zone's third-biggest economy contracted in the third and fourth quarters of 2011, underscoring the challenges for Prime Minister Mario Monti as he seeks to avert a debt crisis and turn around the economy.

IPEX volumes fell 4.6 percent last month to 14.4 million MWh, while market liquidity rose 0.6 percentage points to 56.5 percent in March. Over-the-counter contracts registered at the PCE platform fell 7.1 percent to 11.1 million MWh.

Sales of power generated in Italy dropped 8.2 percent to all-time lows of 20.5 million MWh in March while imports rose 6 percent to 4.9 million MWh.

Sales of cheap power generated at hydro plants dropped 33.1 percent, while sales of power generated at combined-cycle gas-fired power plants fell 25 percent and accounted for 46.3 percent of total sales, down 9.6 percentage points from March 2011.

Power sales from coal-fired plants jumped 26.4 percent in March and accounted for 14.1 percent of total sales last month, up 3.9 percentage points from a year earlier. Sales of power generated at other fossil fuel fired plants surged 52.8 percent.

Wind power sales rose 8.6 percent year on year in March.

Total gas demand in Italy plunged 23 percent year on year in March to 6.585 billion cubic metres (bcm), pushed down by a 28 percent drop in household demand to 3.115 bcm due to warmer weather.

Power generation demand dropped 22 percent to 2.017 bcm under pressure from growing renewable power generation while industrial gas demand fell 4 percent to 1.265 bcm.

Some 975 contracts traded in March on Italy's forward electricity market MTE with a total volume of 3.3 million MWh, while 230 over-the-counter contracts were registered on the same platform with a total volume of 1.9 million MWh.

(Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova; editing by Keiron Henderson)