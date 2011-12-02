* To freeze prices for home use due to inflation concerns

* To hike prices for industrial use by 6.5 pct

* To lift PPI by 0.116 pct pts; zero direct CPI impact (Update share prices and adds more details)

By Cho Mee-young

SEOUL, Dec 2 South Korea will raise electricity tariffs by an average 4.5 percent from Monday, the government said on Friday, less than market traders expected, as raw material costs increase for state-run Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO).

Power prices for residential users and farmers, who have been hit by surging inflation ahead of parliamentary and presidential polls in 2012, will be unchanged while prices for industry will rise by 6.5 percent, the Ministry of Knowledge Economy said in a statement.

Asia's fourth-largest economy has been pushing to slash excessive power consumption especially since unexpected nationwide power cuts in September, while KEPCO hopes to be compensated for hefty losses incurred by costlier power generation.

"The power price was hiked by the minimum level in order to reduce power consumption ... as we expect severe power shortages this winter due to a spike in demand," the statement said.

"We decided to freeze tariffs for residential, traditional market and farming uses, considering the burden on the people and the inflation impact, while we modified prices for industrial and general high-voltage uses, which consume relatively more electricity, to improve their pattern of heavy energy consumption."

It added that it expected to save 1.44 million kilowatts of power at peak periods through the hike, as well as 1.1 trillion won ($976.69 million) in power plant construction costs.

PPI TO RISE; NO DIRECT CPI IMPACT

The ministry said the price hike would lift this year's producer price index by an average of 0.116 percentage points, while the direct influence on the consumer price index would be zero.

The hike is the second this year after tariffs were raised by 4.9 percent on average in August, although residential consumers were spared most of the hike since their prices rose just 2.0 percent.

Electricity cost accounts for 2.08 percent of the country's consumer price index, which spiked 4.2 percent in November from a year earlier, picking up from 3.6 percent growth in October and breaching above the central bank's 2-4 percent target.

The move comes as stubbornly high inflation leaves the country's central bank with little room to cut interest rates to shore up spending in response to the cooling demand from advanced economies and weak corporate spending at home.

Analysts, while welcoming the rise, said the pace of increases remained too slow.

"The scope of the hike is slightly disappointing as the market had expected around 5 percent," said Jee Heon-seok, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities. "However KEPCO is getting a step closer to normalizing electricity tariffs, and it is positive in this light. We expect KEPCO to raise tariffs once more around the middle of next year."

Considering higher costs of energy resources and deepening deficits, KEPCO's board members earlier this month agreed to seek an average 10 percent rise in electricity fees, which still had to be reviewed by the government for approval.

Shares in KEPCO closed up 1.21 percent on Friday, outperforming the flat broader market.

($1 = 1126.2500 Korean won) (Reporting by Cho Mee-young; Additional reporting by Yoo Choon-sik and Jungyoun Park; Editing by David Chance and Jonathan Hopfner)