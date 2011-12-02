SEOUL Dec 2 South Korea will raise
electricity tariffs by an average 4.5 percent from Dec 5, less
than expected by markets and the raw material cost increases
incurred by state-run Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO)
, the government said on Friday.
Power prices for residential users and farmers, who have
been hit by surging inflation ahead of parliamentary and
presidential polls in 2012, will be unchanged while prices for
industry will rise by 6.5 percent, the Ministry of Knowledge
Economy said in a statement.
"We decided to freeze tariffs for residential, traditional
market and farming uses, considering the burden on the people
and the inflation impact, while we modified prices for
industrial and general high-voltage uses, which consume
relatively more electricity, to improve their pattern of heavy
energy consumption," the statement said.
It said the price hike would lift this year's producer price
index by an average of 0.116 percentage points, while the direct
influence on the consumer price index would be zero.
The hike is the second this year after tariffs were raised
by 4.9 percent on average in August, although residential
consumers were spared most of the hike as their prices rose just
2.0 percent.
