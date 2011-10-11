* Sees Q3 2011 revenue $240 million to $245 million
* Says power revenue down about 10 pct sequentially
Oct 11 Power-One Inc PWER.O, the world's
second-biggest maker of inverters for the solar power market,
lowered its revenue outlook for the third quarter in response
to slower than anticipated demand.
Power-One cut its third-quarter revenue forecast to a
range of $240 million to $245 million from $265 million to $280
million.
Analysts on average expect the company to report $272.8
million in third-quarter revenue, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The company said power conversion revenue dropped 10
percent from the previous quarter while renewable energy
revenue "was modestly lower."
Italy, which accounted for about half of Power-One's sales
in 2010, pared back its solar subsidies earlier this year --
cutting demand in that market.
Power-One shares closed at $5.04 on Nasdaq on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Gary
Hill)