Feb 2 Power-One Inc, the world's second-biggest maker of inverters for the solar power market, posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter results, but forecast weak first-quarter sales.

Declining renewable energy incentives in Europe and the global macroeconomic uncertainty are affecting end-markets, the company said in a statement.

For the first quarter, the company forecast revenue of $190 million to $210 million. Analysts were expecting $226.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

October-December profit fell to $32 million, or 21 cents a share, compared with $53.5 million, or 35 cents a share, in the year-ago period.

Fourth-quarter net sales fell by about a third to $267 million.

Analysts, on an average, had pegged profit at 14 cents a share on revenue of $238.6 million for the quarter.

Shares of the Camarillo, California-based company rose about 2.6 percent after the bell. They closed at $4.52 on Thursday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)