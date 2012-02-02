* Q4 EPS $0.21 vs est $0.14
* Q4 sales $267 mln vs est $238.6 mln
* Sees Q1 sales at $190 mln to $210 mln vs est $226.1 mln
Feb 2 Power-One Inc, the world's
second-biggest maker of inverters for the solar power market,
posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter results, but forecast
weak first-quarter sales.
Declining renewable energy incentives in Europe and the
global macroeconomic uncertainty are affecting end-markets, the
company said in a statement.
For the first quarter, the company forecast revenue of $190
million to $210 million. Analysts were expecting $226.1 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
October-December profit fell to $32 million, or 21 cents a
share, compared with $53.5 million, or 35 cents a share, in the
year-ago period.
Fourth-quarter net sales fell by about a third to $267
million.
Analysts, on an average, had pegged profit at 14 cents a
share on revenue of $238.6 million for the quarter.
Shares of the Camarillo, California-based company rose about
2.6 percent after the bell. They closed at $4.52 on Thursday on
the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)