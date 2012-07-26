* Q2 EPS $0.30 vs est $0.12
* Q2 rev $322 mln vs est $249.9 mln
* Sees Q3 sales $260-$280 mln vs est $238.9 mln
* Shares up 16 pct after market close
July 26 Power-One Inc, the world's
second-biggest maker of inverters for the solar power market,
posted better-than-expected quarterly results on higher demand
in Europe and forecast strong third-quarter sales.
The company forecast revenue of $260 million to $280 million
for the third quarter. Analysts were expecting sales of $238.9
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income for the second quarter rose to $47 million, or 30
cents per share, compared with $31 million, or 21 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Sales rose 24 percent to $322 million.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 12 cents per
share on revenue of $249.9 million.
The company's inverter shipments rose 76 percent to 1,263
megawatts in the second quarter.
Shares of the Camarillo, California-based company rose about
16 percent after the bell. They closed at $4.88 on Thursday on
the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)