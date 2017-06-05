WARSAW, June 5 (Reuters) -
* Polish power exchange TGE has launched a new trading
platform provided by Nasdaq Inc that would allow it to
offer new commodity and derivative instruments in future to
attract new market players, it said on Monday.
* The system, X-Stream Trading, will allow TGE, which is
controlled by the state-run Warsaw Stock Exchange, to
operate on a number of markets and offer a range of order and
asset types.
* "The latest technology will allow us to face European
regulatory challenges and offer the necessary flexibility in
shaping our offering while providing the users with enhanced
portfolio management options for selling and buying instruments
traded at TGE," the exchange's chief executive was quoted as
saying in a statement.
* TGE, the only licensed commodity exchange in Poland,
started operations 16 years ago as part of a bigger plan to
liberalise Poland's electricity market.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by Jason Neely)