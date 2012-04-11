WARSAW, April 11 Volumes on Poland's power
exchange POLPX slumped 42 in March from a year ago with traders
attributing the fall to a decline in trade related to
uncertainty over the European Union's carbon emissions trading
scheme.
Volume of electricity trading with next day delivery fell 3
percent to 1.6 TWh while derivatives trading tumbled by nearly a
half to 4.8 TWh, POLPX said. Overall volumes on the exchange
fell to 6.4 TWh from 11 TWh.
"This might be related to anxiety relating to CO2," one
trader said. "Producers don't know how many free emissions
they'll have and are not doing anything."
Carbon allowances on Europe's Emissions Trading Scheme
(ETS) hit new lows this week, reinforcing doubts about the
system's usefulness as a driver of investment in low-carbon
sources of energy.
The price of Cal'13 baseload, the most liquid contract
traded during the month, was nearly flat month-on-month at
212.29 zlotys per MWh, POLPX said.
POLPX is controlled by the Warsaw Stock Exchange,
which completed the purchase of a majority stake in February.
($1 = 3.1853 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Michael Kahn and Helen
Massy-Beresford)